Jeopardy! champion Mattea Roach wins 8th match; winnings hit $182k

Nova Scotia's Mattea Roach won her eighth consecutive game on Jeopardy! Thursday night, taking in another $14,400 USD.

The 23-year-old tutor from Halifax has now won more than $182,000 on the iconic game show.

In Thursday’s match, Roach faced off against a teacher from New York and a non-profit program and events director from Minnesota.

According to the Jeopardy! statistics tracker, Roach attempted to buzz in 43 times during Thursday’s episode. She was successful 34 times for a success rate of 79 per cent.

She had 32 correct responses and only two incorrect responses for a correct rate of 89 per cent.

In an interview Thursday with CTV’s Your Morning, Roach said she watched old episodes of the show in preparation.

“To get a feel for what sorts of subject matter that comes up often, how the writers put little hints in the clues to point you in the right direction,” said Roach.

“I found that that was really helpful for getting a feel for the game.”

In terms of nerves, Roach says she tried to focus on the elements that she could control.

“But just thinking about, how can I come to a correct response to each clue when I see it as quickly as possible or deciding, ‘You know what, this one’s not for me,’ and not ringing in.”

Roach says being on such an iconic set filled her with a sense of awe.

“A very pleasant surprise was just how wonderful all of the other contestants were, how wonderful the whole team at Jeopardy! was.”

Heading into the Tournament of Champions, Roach says she plans to study subject areas she wants to improve on.

“U.S. Civil War history is something I really don’t know anything about,” said Roach. “I’ll probably also watch the games back of the other competitors.”

“I think to get a feel for how are these people going to play and how might I need to respond.”

You can tune in to watch Roach compete for her ninth straight win Friday night.