Jeromy Farkas hits halfway point in Pacific Crest Trail fundraising hike
Former Calgary councillor and mayoral candidate Jeromy Farkas has passed the halfway point of his journey along the Pacific Crest Trail.
The trail spans from the United States-Mexico border north to the American border with Canada, running through California, Oregon and Washington.
Farkas, former councillor for Ward 11, is hiking the 4,200 kilometre trail as a fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Calgary and area.
His initial goal was to raise $50,000 but he upped the amount to $100,000 in March. On June 24, he took to Facebook to share he was only $1,709 away from reaching his goal.
Farkas is making the journey, called Jeromy's Big Run, solo and unsupported. As of Monday, he had been on the trail for 107 days.
On June 23, Farkas shared a Facebook post saying he had completed 2,092 kilometres (1,300 miles) of the journey and had only another 2,092 kilometres to go.
To learn more about the campaign and track Farkas' progress you can visit the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Calgary and Area website.
