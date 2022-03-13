Jerry Dias announces retirement as Unifor's national president

Unifor National President, Jerry Dias has retired his position, Sunday.

Dias went on medical leave in early February. As of Friday, he stated his health conditions are ongoing.

To determine the next steps, the National Executive Board meets on March 21.

#Unifor National President @JerryPDias announces his retirement. https://t.co/B2QhinLn3p pic.twitter.com/LYmiRl9YsS