Jesse Bennett arrested for abduction of daughter, 7

A Vancouver Island man who was at one point considered missing with his daughter, then at large for abduction in contravention of a custody order, was arrested by RCMP last week.

On Tuesday, police said that Jesse Bennett, 36, was arrested in the Shawnigan Lake area on May 24.

He was arrested around 8 p.m. during a routine police traffic stop without incident, RCMP say.

Bennett made headlines in January when police said he was considered missing alongside his young daughter.

He had failed to hand his daughter over to her mother in January under a joint custody agreement, and the pair were considered missing for months.

On March 23, police said that Bennett was no longer considered missing and that an arrest warrant had been issued for him for abduction in contravention of a custody order.

Then, on April 21, RCMP said that his daughter had been dropped off at an RCMP detachment "by someone she knew" roughly three months after she was reported missing with her father.

Bennett remained at large until last week, according to RCMP.

His next scheduled court date is set for June 14 in Duncan, B.C.