Jesse Puljujärvi dressed as The Bison King for Halloween

As it turns out, it's possible for Edmonton Oilers fans to love Jesse Puljujärvi even more.

Puljujärvi, now known as The Bison King after he bumped into a bison at Elk Island in October, dressed as a bison — with a crown! — for a late Halloween party.

Puljujärvi described the bison as "nice" and "kind," adjectives Oilers fans may use for the smiley Bison King.

After a pair of crucial goals in the Oilers' 6-5 comeback win against the New York Rangers Friday night, fans chanted Bison King at Puljujärvi while he talked to reporters, and he responded with a heart sign.

JP acknowledging the fans outside chanting "bison king" pic.twitter.com/y0QkhiB1xK

The Finnish forward has five goals and seven assists and the Oilers are 9-1-0.

The Oilers are on the road for the next five games. First up, the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. MT.