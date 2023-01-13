Jessie Fleming in contention for best FIFA women's player

Midfielder Jessie Fleming, named Canada's player of the year in December, is now in contention for the Best FIFA Women’s Player.

Canada coach Bev Priestman has also been shortlisted for the Best FIFA Women's Coach.

Fleming, from London, Ont., is one of 14 nominees for the Best FIFA Women’s Player. Her opposition includes Chelsea teammate Sam Kerr of Australia.

Fleming, who has won the Canada Soccer Player of the Year Award the last two years, has won 111 caps for Canada and led the national team in minutes played in each of the last two seasons. The 24-year-old and American Alex Morgan are the only North American players on the FIFA women's shortlist.

In 2022, Fleming helped Canada qualify for the 2023 Women’s World Cup while finishing runner-up at the CONCACAF W Championship. Fleming was tied for the competition scoring lead with three goals in five matches and was named to the tournament all-star team.

At club level, she helped Chelsea win the FA Women’s Super League and FA Cup in England.

The year also saw Fleming lead out Canada for the first time and then mark her milestone 100th senior international appearance, in June against South Korea.