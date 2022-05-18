JetBlue nixes planned nonstop flights between Vancouver and Boston
A U.S.-based discount airline has scaled back its plans to expand service into Canada.
JetBlue was scheduled to begin offering flights between Vancouver and Boston next month, but has decided to cancel that route amid "ongoing refinements" to the airline's summer schedule.
"JetBlue is adjusting service on a number of routes," the company said in an email to CTV News.
"These changes will support operational reliability and improve schedules elsewhere in our network, helping to ensure we get our customers where they need to go during this busy season."
Vancouver will still become the airline's first Canadian destination next month, however, as a planned route between Vancouver International Airport and New York-JFK "remains on track to launch June 9."
JetBlue pitched its frequent flights between New York and Boston as an alternative for travellers.
"While we will no longer offer nonstop flights between Vancouver and Boston this summer, customers travelling to or from Boston will be able to connect easily to our Vancouver flights with our extensive service between New York and Boston," the airline said.
-
CFL, CFL Players' Association reach tentative collective agreementThe second strike in CFL history is over.
-
Possible contenders for UCP leader waste little time after Kenney resignationEven as the smoke cleared from the shocking resignation of Jason Kenney Wednesday evening, several of his challengers were sending out Zoom invites amid hints of leadership campaigns to replace him.
-
Riders preseason game to be moved following tentative CFL deal: TSNAccording to TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor, the preseason game scheduled for May 23 between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers is likely to be moved.
-
Concerns raised over emergency department wait times, especially at Alberta Children's HospitalSeeing a doctor in the emergency department is taking longer than usual at most Calgary hospitals, according to some Calgary area families and internal data from Alberta Health Services.
-
SFU researcher develops new tech-savvy search and rescue systemPhD student Brennan Jones wants to lend a helping hand to the B.C. search and rescue volunteers he calls heroes.
-
City's flexible remote work week plan raises concerns in downtownThe City of Winnipeg wants to make remote working a permanent part of the week for some of its employees, but the plan has some people worried.
-
After 28 years on TV comedian Cathy Jones will perform in N.S.The first annual Bloom Comedy Fest is happening this Saturday in New Minas, N.S., featuring five comedians including sketch comedy star Cathy Jones.
-
'Busiest wedding season since the '80s': B.C. industry booming due to pent-up pandemic demandWedding season is back and with the backlog of postponed weddings due to the pandemic, B.C. operators say it's busier than it's been in decades.
-
Guelph distillery frustrated with glass bottle shortageA distillery in Guelph is one of many dealing with a glass bottle shortage. Dixon's Distilled Spirits says instead of two to three weeks, they're waiting six to eight months to get a delivery.