Jets' Blake Wheeler tests positive for COVID-19, now isolating in United States

Winnipeg Jets' Blake Wheeler (26) celebrates a goal by Mark Scheifele during third period NHL Stanley Cup playoff action against the Edmonton Oilers, in Winnipeg on Monday, May 24, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade)

Winnipeg Jets' Captain Blake Wheeler has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating in the United States.

A spokesperson for the Jets confirmed on Tuesday that Wheeler tested positive and is symptomatic.

"He will be isolated here in Minnesota for 10 days," the spokesperson told CTV News in an email.

They said no other players or staff have tested positive for COVID-19. 

