Jets' Blake Wheeler tests positive for COVID-19, now isolating in United States
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Danton Unger
Winnipeg Jets' Captain Blake Wheeler has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating in the United States.
A spokesperson for the Jets confirmed on Tuesday that Wheeler tested positive and is symptomatic.
"He will be isolated here in Minnesota for 10 days," the spokesperson told CTV News in an email.
They said no other players or staff have tested positive for COVID-19.
