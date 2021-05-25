Jets fans celebrate after team sweeps series against Oilers

Although Winnipeg Jets fans can’t watch the playoffs from inside Bell MTS Place right now, they still found a way to show their support after the team’s latest victory.

Brooms are out in full force tonight. As are horns. The city is here for the #NHLJets moving on to the next round �� pic.twitter.com/7yOBzoWLJg

Just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday morning, cars adorned with Jets flags, signs and logos circled the arena in a celebratory parade.

Video from the celebration shows fans cheering and honking their car horns after the Jets swept the series against the Edmonton Oilers.

Winnipeg police told CTV News Winnipeg they were prepared for the possibility of fans celebrating at Portage and Main, but nothing ended up happening. Under current public health orders, Manitobans are not allowed to gather outside with people from a different household.

This parade came after the Jets’ 4-3 win against the Oilers on Monday, which was the longest game in Jets’ history.

Winnipeg will now face the winner of the other North Division series between Toronto and Montreal.

- With files from CTV’s Tim Salzen and The Canadian Press.

People are still lined up outside honking horns, waving flags and brooms to wish #NHLJets players *sweep* dreams as they leave the arena.



It’s nearly 3 AM.



Making the most of this monumental moment. It’s been building up for quite some time.