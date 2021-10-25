Jets forward Connor, Oilers captain McDavid, Isles goalie Sorokin named NHL 3 stars

Winnipeg Jets left-wing Kyle Connor, Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid and New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin have been named the NHL's three stars of the week.

Connor led all scorers with eight points (five goals, three assists) in three games as the Jets earned five of a possible six standings points. His week include a pair of two-goal, one-assist efforts.

McDavid recorded three goals and five assists, helping the Oilers improve to 5-0-0 and first place in the Pacific Division. His week included reaching the 200 career goal milestone with two goals and an assist in a 5-1 win over Arizona on Thursday.

Sorokin went 3-0-1 with a 0.99 goals-against average, .971 save percentage and two shutouts, backstopping the Islanders to seven of a possible eight points in four road contests.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2021.