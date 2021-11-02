Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff apologizes to Kyle Beach in wake of abuse allegations

Winnipeg Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff has apologized to Kyle Beach in the wake of the sex abuse scandal involving the Chicago Blackhawks.

“I am sorry I cannot change how the process was handled back then but I can learn from this and make sure this never happens again,” said Cheveldayoff on Tuesday.

The Winnipeg Jets organization addressed the media Tuesday in light of the Chicago Blackhawks sexual assault investigation involving a former assistant coach.

The NHL determined that Cheveldayoff, who was the assistant general manager at the time for Chicago, was not responsible for how the Blackhawks mishandled the sexual assault claim.

“This has been a horrific week for Kyle Beach and all victims of sexual harassment and assault,” said Mark Chipman, chairman of True North Sports and Entertainment. “I need Kyle to know how very, very sorry I am, and how much I admire his courage.”

An emotional Chipman committed to use his influence within the NHL to acknowledge that there are systemic problems in the league that need solutions. He said there needs to be improved resources and programming to prevent both future incidents and foster an environment where victims of harassment and abuse can safely tell their stories.

Chipman said Cheveldayoff didn’t have reoccurring contact with players and coaches in his former role and said he didn’t know about the harm done to Beach.

“The Kevin Cheveldayoff that I know would have acted and would have done whatever it took to make that Kyle received incredible levels of support,” said Chipman.

Cheveldayoff said back in 2010 when he first heard of the harassment allegations he was not clear what had fully transpired. He said he believed the allegations were dealt with by people above him.

“Kyle was failed by a system that should have helped him but did not. I am sorry that my own assumptions of that system was clearly not good enough,” said Cheveldayoff, “I am committed to be part of that change in the game of hockey and I will speak with and learn from survivors about what we can do differently in our sport.”

On Friday NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said that Cheveldayoff was not part of senior leadership and can't be assigned responsibility.

Since the findings of the investigation have been released, the NHL has fined the Blackhawks $2 million, Blackhawks general manager and president of hockey operations Stan Bowman resigned from his position and Joel Quenneville, who was head coach at the time of the incident, resigned from his position of head coach of the Florida Panthers.