Jets keep slim playoff hopes alive with 4-3 win over Senators

OTTAWA -- Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal and two assists Sunday night in the Winnipeg Jets' 4-3 win over the Ottawa Senators.

With nine games remaining the Jets' (34-28-11) playoff hopes are slim to none, but they're keeping things intriguing.

Pierre-Luc Dubois, Paul Stastny and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg. Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves.

Brady Tkachuk had a pair of goals for the Senators (26-40-6), who were coming off a 5-1 loss to the Rangers. Josh Norris also scored, while Mads Sogaard, making his second NHL start, stopped 21 shots.

Tim Stutzle returned the Senators lineup after missing the last two games, while Drake Batherson missed his third straight due to a non-COVID illness.

Trailing 3-1 to start the third Takchuk scored a power-play goal in the opening minute, but Connor regained the two-goal lead with a Jets power-play goal of their own.

Tkachuk made things interesting scoring his second power-play goal of the game with six minutes remaining. Tkachuk whacked the puck out of midair, but following a lengthy review the goal stood.

Winnipeg jumped out to a 3-1 lead after two periods.

Dubois picked up his 100th NHL career goal on the power play early in the second when he took a pass right in front and beat Sogaard far-side.

Ehlers and Stastny had a beautiful two-on-one that finished with Stastny scoring his 19th of the season.

Despite being outshot 12-5 the Jets managed to come out of the first period tied 1-1.

Ottawa opened the scoring in the first two minutes when Brady Tkachuk dropped a pass back from below the goal line to Norris out front for his 32nd of the season.

The Senators did a good job keeping shots away from their young goaltender, but he didn't have much chance on Ehlers's goal. Ehlers looked to make a cross-ice pass, but it deflected off Victor Mete's stick and skipped past Sogaard.

NOTES: Various members of Canada's Olympic team, including Marie-Philip Poulin, were part of a pre-game ceremony ... Ottawa D Michael Del Zotto was a healthy scratch in favour of Mete ... Blake Wheeler missed his second straight game and is doubtful to play Monday in Montreal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2022.

22:29ET 10-04-22