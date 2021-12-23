Jets players enter NHL’s COVID-19 protocols

Two Winnipeg Jets players have entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols.

Forwards Andrew Copp and Kristian Vesalainen are in the protocols, according to the team's communications department Twitter account.

A support staff member from the club has also entered COVID-19 protocols.

A spokesperson with the team told CTV News that Copp and Vesalainen entered protocols on Tuesday and will quarantine for 10 days – meaning they’ll be eligible to re-join the team in Las Vegas on Jan. 2.

The announcement comes a day after the NHL paused league-wide operations early for the Christmas break. A growing list of players in COVID-19 protocols has led to the postponement of 45 games dating back to Dec. 13.

Last week, the NHL announced enhanced protocols in effect until at least Jan. 7. Among the new rules, players will be tested daily instead of every third day, and all team personnel will be required to wear face masks at facilities.

Jets games against the Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars – scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday this week – were postponed because of rising COVID-19 cases and the league’s decision to push back all cross-border games.

The NHL season is set to resume on Dec. 27. The Jets are slated to host the Minnesota Wild at Canada Life Centre that night.