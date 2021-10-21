Jets' Scheifele placed in COVID-19 protocols, but could still play Thursday

Winnipeg Jets centre Mark Scheifele has been placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols, but he could still play in Thursday’s game.

The Winnipeg Jets PR Twitter account tweeted out the news on Thursday, the same day as the team’s home opener.

CTV News Winnipeg confirmed that Schiefele tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday morning, but has since tested negative. If he receives another negative test, he will be eligible to come out of COVID-19 protocols and potentially play on Thursday.

Earlier in the week, it was reported that Jets captain Blake Wheeler will miss at least four games after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Jets are set to take on the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Canada Life Centre.

All of the players on the Winnipeg Jets are fully vaccinated.