Jets' Scheifele placed in COVID-19 protocols, out for Thursday's home opener
Winnipeg Jets centre Mark Scheifele has been placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols and will not be playing in the team's home opener.
The Winnipeg Jets PR Twitter account tweeted earlier on Thursday that he was in the league's COVID protocol and late Thursday afternoon the account said he would be out of the lineup CTV News Winnipeg confirmed that Scheifele tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday morning, but then tested negative on Thursday. It's not confirmed if he tested negative again with his latest test.
Earlier in the week, it was reported that Jets captain Blake Wheeler will miss at least four games after testing positive for COVID-19.
The Jets are set to take on the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Canada Life Centre.
All of the players on the Winnipeg Jets are fully vaccinated.
-
Lethbridge man charged in identity theft after police find stolen debit and credit cardsLethbridge police say a 35-year-old man has been charged with multiple offences in connection with an alleged incident of identity theft.
-
Suspect in shooting death of John Smith in police custodyThe man wanted in the accused homicide of Calgary's John Smith is now in police custody.
-
'Worst that we’ve ever seen': Surrenders to central Alberta animal shelter surge, donations grind to a haltAn animal shelter in Alix is struggling as it experiences an influx of animal surrenders while adoptions and donations slow down.
-
Ballet dancers return to the stage at Calgary's Jubilee AuditoriumAlberta Ballet is back after a forced hiatus due to the pandemic and it's starting with a fan favourite, Swan Lake, that opens Oct. 21.
-
Number of direct-care workers on unpaid leave continues to climbThe number of direct-care workers in the province who are on unpaid leave continues to grow.
-
Amherstburg to bring back River Lights Festival and Santa Claus paradeSanta Claus is coming back to town and Amherstburg will shine bright again this holiday season the return of its winter festival.
-
City of Stratford clears legal hurdle to redevelop Cooper siteAfter sitting vacant for more than 30 years, the City of Stratford is one step closer to redeveloping the massive Cooper site in its downtown core.
-
Northern Ontario School of Medicine offering course in self-careRecognizing a need for wellness and a culture change in medicine, the Northern Ontario School of Medicine is offering a course titled 'Self-Compassion for Healthcare Communities.'
-
Want to be a city councillor? Political push underway to open appointment process to all eligibleRequired to fill two recently vacated seats on council, a pair of councillors want to hold an open call for applications.