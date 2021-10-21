Jets' Scheifele placed in COVID-19 protocols, out for Thursday's home opener

Winnipeg Jets centre Mark Scheifele has been placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols and will not be playing in the team's home opener.

The Winnipeg Jets PR Twitter account tweeted earlier on Thursday that he was in the league's COVID protocol and late Thursday afternoon the account said he would be out of the lineup CTV News Winnipeg confirmed that Scheifele tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday morning, but then tested negative on Thursday. It's not confirmed if he tested negative again with his latest test.

Earlier in the week, it was reported that Jets captain Blake Wheeler will miss at least four games after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Jets are set to take on the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Canada Life Centre.

All of the players on the Winnipeg Jets are fully vaccinated.