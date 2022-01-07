Jets to continue playing home games in Winnipeg following fan survey

It appears the Winnipeg Jets will be staying at the Canada Life Centre for home games this season.

This comes a day after a survey was sent to season ticket holders asking how fans would feel if home games were played at an alternate location where there were no restrictions.

On Friday morning, the team sent out an email to season ticket holders highlighting the results of the survey and said Canada Life Centre will be the location for Jets' home games for the remainder of the season.

The survey showed that 40 per cent of the "several thousand" people that responded had a "negative sentiment" to relocating home games, while 30 per cent were neutral and 30 per cent were supportive if it helped the Jets.

"Taking into account this important feedback, coupled with a host of other variables, Winnipeg Jets home games will continue to be played at Canada Life Centre," John Olfert, the president and CEO of the Jets, said in an email to ticket holders.

"Accordingly, until current public health orders change (which currently extend to Jan. 11), any games played at Canada Life Centre would be limited to 250 fans."

The survey also found that 50 per cent of polled fans would attend games if health orders allowed it. Twenty-eight per cent would be hesitant and 22 per cent are undecided.

"These numbers improve marginally if attendance capacity for home games was reduced to 50 per cent."

The team said it also received a mixed reaction on wearing medical-grade masks at games, not having food and beverages, and disallowing kids who aren't vaccinated to attend.

"Furthermore, open-ended comments demonstrated a number of themes. First and foremost, the strongest theme was that Winnipeg Jets fans are concerned for the health and safety of our community, in Manitoba and beyond. Additional themes included sentiments of pandemic fatigue, a strong desire for fans to watch games in Canada Life Centre, and support for True North to continue to abide by public health orders."

The next scheduled Winnipeg Jets home game is Jan. 15 against the Ottawa Senators.