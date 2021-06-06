Jets vs Canadiens Game 3: Tweets, pre-game and post-game coverage

The Winnipeg Jets are set to hit the ice in Montreal for game 3 of the North Division final matchup Sunday at the Bell Centre.

The Habs hold a two game lead in the series after blanking the Jets 1-0 on Friday.

The Jets will be without star centre Mark Scheifele, who is serving the a four-game suspension for his hit on Jake Evans at the end of Game 1.

Another question is the availability of Paul Stasny. He accompanied the Jets to Montreal but missed the first two games of the series due to an undisclosed injury.

Puck drops at 6:00p.m. CST.

