Jewelry and military medals stolen from Calgary widower recovered from northeast hotel room

The Calgary Police Service confirms a Calgary man has been reunited with jewelry belonging to his late wife and his late father's military medals that were stolen last week.

Police officials say a woman broke into a home in the community of Mayland Heights through a basement window on Dec. 14 and stole cherished keepsakes as well as $40,000 worth of photography equipment.

The suspect fled the neighbourhood in a stolen vehicle that had been parked in the alleyway.

Security footage gathered from the area helped investigators identify a likely suspect who they determined had been living at a hotel on Sunridge Way N.E.

A search of the hotel room resulted in the recovery of the stolen items including wedding rings.

Two people — 39-year-old Jacqueline Chaban and 54-year-old Javier Caceres — were arrested at the hotel.

Chaban was charged with break-and-enter and possession of a controlled substance. Police confirm she was also wanted on seven outstanding warrants.

Caceres' charges include possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and possession of a controlled substance.

"Break-and-enters continue to be a top concern for citizens, and sadly, many citizens can relate to the feeling of losing something with so much sentimental value," said acting Staff Sgt. Shelby Stewart in a statement. "In this case, we were very glad to be able to reunite the victim with his property, just in time for the holidays."