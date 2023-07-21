Jewish Calgary Foundation calls for premier's executive director to apologize for support of Robert Kennedy Jr.

The Calgary Jewish Federation said premier Danielle Smith's executive director Rob Anderson should apologize after expressing support for Democratic presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. on social media.

"Profoundly powerful words from Democrat RFK Jr. for politicians and their teams of all stripes to consider re censorship and cancel culture," Anderson wrote on Twitter. "Regardless of his political views, hard not to cheer for this man – seems to possess great character."

Earlier this week, Kennedy said COVID-19 had been engineered to be "ethnically targeted" so that Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese people were more immune.

He also suggested Anne Frank had it easier than people who are unvaccinated.

In a series of tweets, the Jewish Foundation called on Anderson to apologize and denounce Kennedy's positions.

"We are aware of online comments made the Executive Director of the (Alberta) Premier's Office celebrating American politician Robert F. Kennedy Jr., noting he "seems to possess great character."

"To celebrate a man who days ago promoted the false conspiracy theory that COVID-19 was "targeted to" certain ethnicities while Chinese people and Ashkenazi Jews are more immune is offensive and disturbing.

"He also made comments diminishing the Holocaust, most recently suggesting that Anne Frank had it easier than those who have chosen not to vaccinate themselves or their families during the pandemic.

"@JewishCalgary calls on the Executive Director to apologize and denounce the positions of RFK Jr."