Jewish cultural festival returns to Winnipeg after pandemic hiatus

A week-long festival celebrating Jewish culture is returning to Winnipeg after a 'pandemic induced hiatus,' organizers say.

The 2021 Tarbut: Festival of Jewish Culture is kicking off on Saturday at the Rady Jewish Community Centre. This is the first time people are able to attend the festival in person since 2019.

"We are thrilled to share this with the community once again," said Laura Marjovsky, manager of programming at the centre.

"The very unique thing about this year's Tarbut is that it is a local Tarbut."

The festival, which runs until Nov. 20, features musicians, speakers, films and authors from Manitoba.

"To show the diversity of the culture is what the objective of the Tarbut Festival is – to show how wide-ranging the presentations can be," Karla Berbrayer, the producer of the festival, told CTV News.

"This year – pandemic reasons as well – we have decided to focus on the local component much more and shine a light on the fabulous local musicians and presenters that we have in our community."

People can buy tickets to the festival by visiting the Rady Jewish Community Centre website. Proof of vaccination will be required from all attendees.