Jim Carr stays as MP for Winnipeg South Centre

Jim Carr will be returning to Ottawa to represent the Winnipeg South Centre riding.

CTV’s Decision Desk is projecting Carr as the winner with 42.8 per cent of the vote, after 165 of 201 polls have reported.

It is Carr’s third term as MP for the riding. He was first elected in the 2015 election.

“It’s about making connections with the voters, and I’m very grateful they’ve showed confidence in me to serve them a little while longer,” he told CTV News Monday night.

Former Conservative MP Joyce Bateman, who represented the riding from 2011-2015, is in second place with 25.7 per cent of the vote. The NDP’s Julia Riddell is in third place with 24 per cent of the vote.

Douglas Hemmerling with the Green Party is in fourth place with 3.7 per cent of the vote, while Chase Wells with the People’s Party of Canada received 3.2 per cent of the vote for fifth place.

Cam Scott, a candidate for the Communist Party of Canada, is in sixth place, receiving 0.6 per cent of the vote.