iHeartRadio

Jim Harbaugh delivers a national title as Michigan overpowers Washington


Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates with the trophy after their win against Washington in the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Jim Harbaugh and Number 1 Michigan completed a three-year climb to a national championship by beating Number 2 Washington 34-13 on Monday in the College Football Playoff title game.

Blake Corum ran for 134 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns for the Wolverines.

The Wolverines sealed their first national title since 1997 when Corum blasted in from the one-yard line with 3:37 left in the game.

12