Jim Harbaugh delivers a national title as Michigan overpowers Washington

Jim Harbaugh and Number 1 Michigan completed a three-year climb to a national championship by beating Number 2 Washington 34-13 on Monday in the College Football Playoff title game.

Blake Corum ran for 134 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns for the Wolverines.

The Wolverines sealed their first national title since 1997 when Corum blasted in from the one-yard line with 3:37 left in the game.