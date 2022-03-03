Jim Wilson retires after 30 years at Orillia's Chevrolet Buick GMC

After three decades in the auto industry, a well-known businessman in Orillia hung up his keys.

Jim Wilson is adjusting to retirement after selling his Chevrolet Buick GMC dealership in West Orillia.

Wilson, better known as the Silverado Sheriff, handed over the keys to Canada One Auto earlier this week, saying goodbye to the business he purchased in 1992.

"The deal was so interesting and so intriguing that in October, when we started, it was not for sale. It was not even on our radar of things we were working on."

Wilson has become a staple in the Sunshine City over the years, sponsoring countless sports teams and tournaments and donating to community organizations.

Mayor Steve Clarke said Wilson had a real impact on the community.

"Through his giving is what he will be even better remembered for, and I wish him all the luck in his retirement."

The longevity of his staff and outpouring community support are a testament to the legacy he's created.

"He really cares about the people. He's always said the business is about the people, and he genuinely cares," said sales manager Matt French.

Wilson remembers selling his first car 49 years ago at his father's dealership. He said his love of cars, his staff, and his community made the journey memorable.

"We never did it to be recognized. We never needed a hero sticker for our fridge. We just did it because it's the right thing to do," Wilson said.

He now has plans to hit the road with his son for a different type of horsepower, barrel racing competitions.