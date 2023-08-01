Jimenez, Montgomerie, Parnevik, Janzen, Lehman join Shaw Charity Classic field

Miguel Angel Jimenez, Colin Montgomerie, Jesper Parnevik, Lee Janzen and Tom Lehman have joined the field for the PGA Tour Champions Shaw Charity Classic in Calgary.

The US$2.4-million senior tour event Aug. 16-20 will be played at Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club.

"I am glad to have the opportunity to come back to this tournament," Parnevik said Tuesday in a statement.

"The golf course is beautiful, really tight with lots of Christmas trees on either side of the fairways. You gotta keep it in play, and if you do, anything can happen."

The Swede returns to Calgary for a fifth time seeking a second career Champions Tour win following his victory at the 2015 Insperity Invitational in Texas.

Spain's Jimenez was runner-up at the Shaw in 2017 and Montgomerie finished second in 2015. Lehman, the 1996 British Open champ, will make his first appearance since 2016.

Janzen is a two-time winner of the U.S. Open (1998, 1993). Montgomerie joins Fred Couples, Vijay Singh and Mark O'Meara among World Golf Hall of Famers in the Shaw field.

The tournament has raised $93 million for children’s charities in Alberta since in the inaugural tournament in 2013.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Aug. 1, 2023.