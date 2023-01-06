Jimmy Kimmel has some fun with an on-air CTV Saskatoon mix-up
Staff
Live television is a tightrope act, even when things are going smoothly.
Despite our best efforts, sometimes unexpected things happen, such as an on-air technical glitch earlier this week.
Late-night television star Jimmy Kimmel had a little fun by playing the clip during his show Thursday night.
You can watch the unexpected live-broadcast moment in the player above yourself and see what caught Kimmel's attention.
