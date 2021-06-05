JJ Wilde of Kitchener wins Juno for best rock album of the year

There was some Waterloo Region flavour at this year's Juno Awards.

Kitchener’s own JJ Wilde came away with the hardware for rock album of the year on Friday night ahead of the Sunday ceremony honouring the best in Canadian music.

Her album “Ruthless” beat out other nominees like Neil Young and Sam Roberts.

Wilde told CTV News earlier this year she was thrilled to be nominated and that the album was a personal look into her life.

"It was written over the course of my life where I went through extreme emotional up and downs," she said. "I wanted to convey that."

Wilde added at the time that, if she won, she would love to bring the aware back to the local venues she used to perform at.

And the winner for Rock Album of the Year is…



