Jo-Anne Wright upsets incumbent Moe Banga in Sspomitapi
With 81 per cent of the polls reporting, CTV News declared Jo-Anne Wright the winner in Sspomitapi.
As of publication, Wright received 34.4 per cent of the vote and led her nearest opponent Harman Singh Kandola by 7.1 per cent.
Incumbent Moe Banga was in third place with 23.8 per cent of the vote, or 1,780 votes behind Wright.
Sanjay Malhotra placed fourth and was followed by Jasbir Singh Gill, Rashpal Sehmby, and Mukesh Makwana, respectively.
Wright told CTV News Edmonton she appreciated hearing from constituents about their concerns and ideas for the ward and city.
“I just want to be an active representation for them,” she said. “I want to be the councillor that (now mayor) Amarjeet Sohi was.
She hopes to ensure basic services the city provides — including road maintenance, transit and utilities — are being looked after while building a better economy for the city and greater Edmonton Metropolitan Region.
-
Saint John Santa Claus parade cancelled for second yearOrganizers of the Saint John Santa Claus Parade are cancelling the 2021 event for a second consecutive year, saying there's too much concern over COVID-19's fourth wave and not enough interest from city groups.
-
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Oct. 19, 2021The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021.
-
Blaine Hyggen wins squeaker to become next Lethbridge mayorBlaine Hyggen is the new mayor of Lethbridge after narrowly defeating former councillor Bridget Mears Monday night.
-
Anirniq too close to call on election nightAnirniq remained too close to call Monday night with two candidates in a tight battle to become councillor.
-
Ipiihkoohkanipiaohtsi too close to callEven with 17 out of 20 polls reporting, Ipiihkoohkanipiaohtsi remained too close to call.
-
Election roundup: New mayors in Red Deer, Parkland CountyRed Deer and Parkland County were among the Alberta municipalities to elect new mayors on Monday night.
-
Karen Principe defeats incumbent Jon Dziadyk in tastawiyiniwakIncumbent Jon Dziadyk lost to Karen Principe in tastawiyiniwak, CTV News has declared.
-
Chahal says election night mishap was 'a dumb mistake'George Chahal addressed the controversy surrounding an episode on federal election night, calling his decision to remove a piece of campaign literature promoting his opponent "a dumb mistake."
-
Calgarians vote yes to fluoride in city water supplyCalgarian have voted to add fluoride back to the city's water supply.