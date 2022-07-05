Job action looms in B.C. as talks collapse with BC General Employees Union
The BC General Employees Union, one of the largest unions representing public sector workers in British Columbia, says talks with the government have broken down.
A statement from the union says negotiations with the Public Service Agency, which bargains on behalf of the province, collapsed Monday.
The BCGEU was armed with a 94.6 per cent strike mandate when the two sides met last week.
The statement says initial discussions were positive, but the government refused to counter the union's latest wage proposal and talks hit an impasse.
Union president Stephanie Smith says a cost-of-living clause and wage protection from inflation are key demands for the 33,000 members of the public service bargaining unit, but the government's offer amounts to a wage cut.
The statement says the BCGEU is now planning strategic, targeted job action and finalizing essential services with the assistance of the Labour Relations Board.
More than 180 collective agreements covering nearly 400,000 workers must be renewed in B.C. this year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2022.
-
COVID-19 vaccination clinic coming to Westmount Shopping Centre in JulyA new COVID-19 vaccination clinic may soon open in a mall near you. According to the Middlesex-London Health Unit, the latest mall-based COVID-19 vaccination clinic is set to open in southwest London on July 7.
-
Best friends that met through Royal Winnipeg Ballet to appear on Amazing Race CanadaTwo best friends who met at the Royal Winnipeg Ballet School nearly 25 years ago are set to compete in the latest season of The Amazing Race Canada.
-
Three charges laid for 2019 spill from Newfoundland's Hibernia offshore oil platformNewfoundland and Labrador's offshore oil regulator is laying charges in connection with a 2019 oil spill in the Hibernia field, which sits about 315 kilometres off the coast of St. John's.
-
Northwest Deuce Days returning to Victoria for 2022 showThe popular Northwest Deuce Days classic car event is returning to Victoria next week.
-
-
Why teenagers are dressing up in suits to watch the latest Minions movieMovie theatres across the world were flocked with young fans dressed in suits and carrying bananas partaking in the latest TikTok trend to watch the film 'Minions: The Rise of Gru.'
-
Saskatoon's new parking app 'every city councillor's nightmare,' Davies saysWard 4 Coun. Troy Davies doesn't pull punches when it comes to describing the rollout of Saskatoon's new parking app.
-
Safe consumption site now in new temporary locationA safe consumption site is offering its services to people from a new and temporary location on York Street, while construction on its permanent home is completed.
-