Officials with the Region of Waterloo say there will be around 75 layoffs this year.

Forty-eight of the positions are in child care and 11 are in employment and income support.

The rest of the jobs are back office support, supervisors and other positions.

Regional officials expect to save $3.7 million in 2021, with an annual estimated savings of 6.9 million.

There were around 370 temporary layoffs in 2020, saving the region around $2.5 million. Those layoffs were in transit, cultural services and children's services.

The region said the cuts are needed in response to provincial restrictions and adjust service levels according to use.