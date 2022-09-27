Job fair aims to fill overwhelming employment gap in Simcoe County
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
Thirty-five employers are scheduled to attend a job fair in Barrie on Wed., Sept. 28, seeking to fill job vacancies.
Job seekers are encouraged to meet with potential employers between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the Southshore Centre on Lakeshore Drive.
Employers scheduled to participate in the job fair include Costco, Gateway Casinos, and Decast Ltd, among others.
A wide range of full-time and part-time positions are available.
"There were over 7,000 new job vacancies posted in August within Simcoe County," noted Tracy Hoskins, employment coach with Agilec.
The event aims to fill "overwhelming gaps in employment here in Simcoe County," Hoskins stated.
Job hopefuls are encouraged to bring a resume highlighting their skill sets.
