Job fair in Windsor planned for Canadian Army Reserve


Canadian Army members. (Source: Canadian Armed Forces)

Anyone in the Windsor area who is interested learning more about the Canadian Army Reserve can check out a job fair near the end of July.

A Canadian Army Reserve Recruiting Fair is planned for Friday, July 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 400 City Hall Square East, Suite 101.

��Job Fair Alert

Don't miss out on the Canadian Army Reserve Recruiting Fair - Friday, July 28th from 10am-3pm at @CityWindsorON 400 City Hall Square East, Suite 101 pic.twitter.com/3WyatZGfks

— Workforce WindsorEssex (@WorkforceWE) July 13, 2023

Open Positions:

  • Mobile Support Equipment Operator
  • Materials Management Technician
  • Cook
  • Vehicle Technician
  • Weapons Technician
  • Human Resources Administrator
  • Logistics Officer
  • Financial Services Administrator
  • Electrical Mechanical Engineering Officer
  • Infanteer
  • Infantry Officer
  • Armoured NCM
  • Armoured Officer
  • Musician (Brass and Reed)
  • Pipes and Drums

Employment case workers from Employment and Training Services will be available for employment intake appointments.

Must be Canadian citizen or permanent resident. No experience necessary. Training is paid for part time with full time summer positions available. Benefits and pension plan.

