Job fair in Windsor planned for Canadian Army Reserve
Anyone in the Windsor area who is interested learning more about the Canadian Army Reserve can check out a job fair near the end of July.
A Canadian Army Reserve Recruiting Fair is planned for Friday, July 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 400 City Hall Square East, Suite 101.
��Job Fair Alert
Don't miss out on the Canadian Army Reserve Recruiting Fair - Friday, July 28th from 10am-3pm at @CityWindsorON 400 City Hall Square East, Suite 101 pic.twitter.com/3WyatZGfks
Open Positions:
- Mobile Support Equipment Operator
- Materials Management Technician
- Cook
- Vehicle Technician
- Weapons Technician
- Human Resources Administrator
- Logistics Officer
- Financial Services Administrator
- Electrical Mechanical Engineering Officer
- Infanteer
- Infantry Officer
- Armoured NCM
- Armoured Officer
- Musician (Brass and Reed)
- Pipes and Drums
Employment case workers from Employment and Training Services will be available for employment intake appointments.
Must be Canadian citizen or permanent resident. No experience necessary. Training is paid for part time with full time summer positions available. Benefits and pension plan.
-
More full-time positions needed to fix MRI technologist shortage, says local OPSEU presidentWhen it comes to MRI technologists, hospitals are falling short.
-
Sky Hawks sky-diving team to jump for Sydney, N.S. RibfestIt's considered one of the most spectacular shows in the Canadian military and this weekend, the Sky Hawks parachute team will leap out into the sky over Sydney, N.S.
-
Top-notch Canadian curlers on hand at youth camp in North BaySome of the top curlers in Canada and northern Ontario led a camp for young curling athletes in North Bay this week.
-
FIS removes tentative men's downhill races at Lake Louise from calendarThe International Ski and Snowboard Federation has removed a tentative men's downhill at Lake Louise, Alta., from next season's calendar.
-
Police, province investigating 'deliberately set' wildfires near Lac La BicheMounties and Alberta Wildfire are investigating several suspicious wildfires that happened between April 22 and May 22 along Highway 881 between Anzac, Alta., and Lac La Biche.
-
East Vancouver's Oca Pastificio has closed following the death of its co-founder and head chefBouquets of flowers have been dropped off outside of a popular and celebrated East Vancouver restaurant that abruptly closed following the death of its young co-founder and head chef.
-
Barrie tornado victims still picking up the pieces on 2nd anniversary of powerful stormTwo years since a tornado shifted homes from their foundations, blew out windows and tore roofs clear off in a Barrie neighbourhood, many residents are still picking up the pieces and waiting to return home, with roughly a dozen homes still unfinished.
-
Regina MLA says he was targeted in alleged extortion attemptA 36-year-old man is accused of trying to extort an elected provincial government official.
-
Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for London, Ont. and surrounding regionEnvironment Canada meteorologists are tracking a cluster of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.