Job fair Tuesday focuses on filling staffing gaps at retirement, LTC homes

A job fair being held Tuesday in Barrie aims to bridge the gap in employment within the health care sector.

Agilec is hosting the job fair at the Peggy Hill Team Community Centre, formerly known as the Holly Community Centre, on Mapleton Avenue, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a focus on staffing retirement homes and long-term care facilities.

Nine employers across Simcoe Muskoka pre-registered to participate in the event, including Amica Lake, Victoria Village, Chartwell Whispering Pines, and Bayshore Healthcare, among others.

Each employer will have staff, managers, recruitment teams, and directors available at the job fair.

There are roughly 100 positions available, including housekeeping, dietary aid, registered nurse, personal support workers, companion, care providers and developmental services workers.

For more information, contact 705-735-0182.