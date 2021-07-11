Job Shoppe to host virtual job fair for 200+ positions in Windsor-Essex

The Job Shoppe is hosting a virtual job fair Tuesday hiring positions in production and assembly at various companies in Windsor-Essex.

The fair plans to hire for 200-plus open positions which include include general labourer, assembly operator, production associate, agricultural workers, industrial cleaners and manufacturing associates.

Available positions include all shifts and salary ranges from $14.90/hour to $19/hour.

The Job Shoppe says qualified candidates must have a high school diploma or GED, be over the age of 18, be able to work full-time 8-12 hour shifts with overtime and be able to lift 50 lbs. repetitively and have reliable transportation.

The job fair will be held Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Interested candidates can schedule an interview spot online and submit their resumes to careerfair@thejobshoppe.com.