Jobless rate in London, Ont. down to 5.7 per cent in December

The unemployment rate in London, Ont. now sits at 5.7 per cent, according to the latest numbers from Statistics Canada.

That's down from 6.4 per cent the month before. The numbers reflect data collected before January's provincial COVID-19 restriction measures and Omicron surge.

As a comparison, Ontario's jobless rate moved down to 6.0 per cent in December, down from 6.4 in November.

Nationally, the unemployment rate dipped slightly to 5.9 per cent, down from 6.0 per cent the previous month.

Statistics Canada says the economy added 55,000 jobs in December before COVID-19 cases began spiking at the end of the month.

The agency says in its labour force survey that the increase in the number of people working came as the unemployment rate edged down to 5.9 per cent compared with 6.0 per cent in November.

It was the lowest unemployment rate since February 2020 before the pandemic when it was 5.7 per cent.

The highly transmissible Omicron variant has fuelled a massive spike in COVID-19 cases and prompted a return to restrictions in many parts of the country.

WIth files from the Canadian Press