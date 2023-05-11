Joe Iginla, son of hall-of-famer Jarome, drafted by Edmonton Oil Kings

With their first pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, the Edmonton Oil Kings chose to bring a familiar name to the Alberta capital.

Joe Iginla, son of former Calgary Flames captain Jarome Iginla, was drafted by the team 12th overall Thursday.

The 14-year-old plays right wing like his father. He grew up in Lake Country B.C., while Jarome is from Edmonton.

Joe scored 37 goals and added 28 assists in 27 games for the RINK Hockey Academy Kelowna U15 Prep team this past season.

Jarome recorded 1,300 points in 1,554 career games and was named to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2020.

The Oil Kings also drafted Parker Snell from St. Albert, Cage Smith from Brooks, Joshua Lee from North Vancouver, Matt Williams from Leduc, Alexandre Andre from Winnipeg, Seth Castronuovo from Abbotsford, Charlie Kay from Saskatoon and Levi DeWitt from Sicamous.

The Calgary Hitmen had a chance to draft Iginla at 11, but chose Noah Kosick from Victoria instead.

Take a look at what #OilKings 1st round pick Joe Iginla can do ��#representEOK pic.twitter.com/W4r33cssi1