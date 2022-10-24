Joe Preston re-elected in St. Thomas and shakeup in Central Elgin

Joe Preston has been re-elected as the Mayor of St. Thomas.

On his re-election, Preston told CTV News London, “It's verification that what we've been doing for the last four years has really resonated.”

“We sent back the whole council and the mayor to go back and carry on doing what we're doing. St Thomas has got some special things going on, we got the right people doing it,” he added.

Regarding the 30.6 per cent voter turnout in St. Thomas, the lowest in the city since 1970, Preston said, “When people are demanding change you get a much higher turnout which will see some of the areas around us today that showed that,” adding, “I think when people are saying you are doing a good job, many stay home and say, ‘Let’s let the incumbents carry on.'”

— With files from CTV News London's Brent Lale

Mayor

Joe Preston (incumbent) - 5,526

Heather Jackson - 2,912

Gregg McCart - 906

Councillor (Eight to be elected)

Lori Baldwin-Sands (incumbent) - 5,057

Gary Clarke (incumbent) - 4,811

Rose Gibson - 3,266

Jim Herbert (incumbent) - 3,521

Jeff Kohler (incumbent) - 5,253

Tara McCaulley - 3,101

Steve Peters (incumbent) - 7,385

Steve Wookey (incumbent) - 5564

Devon Church

Shawn De Neire

Joe Docherty Jr.

Dawn Docker

Timothy Hedden

Petrusia Hontar

Harald Schraeder

Earl Taylor

Central Elgin

There has been a big shakeup in the Municipality of Central Elgin.

Residents had been complaining about high taxes and high water rates in the region which includes Port Stanley and Belmont — and they showed their frustration at that polls.

Not a single incumbent was re-elected and the area will have a new mayor with newcomer Andrew Sloan getting 43 per cent of the 4,199 votes cast.

Sloan beat former councilor Dennis Crevits and current Deputy Mayor Tom Marks in the race for the top spot.

Todd Noble was elected Deputy Mayor.