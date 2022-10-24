Joe Preston re-elected in St. Thomas and shakeup in Central Elgin
Joe Preston has been re-elected as the Mayor of St. Thomas.
On his re-election, Preston told CTV News London, “It's verification that what we've been doing for the last four years has really resonated.”
“We sent back the whole council and the mayor to go back and carry on doing what we're doing. St Thomas has got some special things going on, we got the right people doing it,” he added.
Regarding the 30.6 per cent voter turnout in St. Thomas, the lowest in the city since 1970, Preston said, “When people are demanding change you get a much higher turnout which will see some of the areas around us today that showed that,” adding, “I think when people are saying you are doing a good job, many stay home and say, ‘Let’s let the incumbents carry on.'”
— With files from CTV News London's Brent Lale
Mayor
Joe Preston (incumbent) - 5,526
Heather Jackson - 2,912
Gregg McCart - 906
Councillor (Eight to be elected)
Lori Baldwin-Sands (incumbent) - 5,057
Gary Clarke (incumbent) - 4,811
Rose Gibson - 3,266
Jim Herbert (incumbent) - 3,521
Jeff Kohler (incumbent) - 5,253
Tara McCaulley - 3,101
Steve Peters (incumbent) - 7,385
Steve Wookey (incumbent) - 5564
Devon Church
Shawn De Neire
Joe Docherty Jr.
Dawn Docker
Timothy Hedden
Petrusia Hontar
Harald Schraeder
Earl Taylor
Central Elgin
There has been a big shakeup in the Municipality of Central Elgin.
Residents had been complaining about high taxes and high water rates in the region which includes Port Stanley and Belmont — and they showed their frustration at that polls.
Not a single incumbent was re-elected and the area will have a new mayor with newcomer Andrew Sloan getting 43 per cent of the 4,199 votes cast.
Sloan beat former councilor Dennis Crevits and current Deputy Mayor Tom Marks in the race for the top spot.
Todd Noble was elected Deputy Mayor.