Joel and Leanne sign off, concerns around Pimisi Station and a wandering pig: Top 5 stories in Ottawa this week

Two legendary CTV Ottawa broadcasters sign off after fulfilling careers, police suggest an LRT station can't handle crowds, and a stray pig is found along a busy highway.

CTV News Ottawa looks at the top 5 stories on our website this week.

Legendary broadcasters Leanne Cusack and Joel Haslam signed off from CTV News Ottawa for the last time Friday.

The pair made the choice to retire from a lifetime of broadcasting to pursue new adventures.

Leanne started at CTV Ottawa, then CJOH, in 1989 while she was studying journalism at Carleton University.

She's interviewed world leaders and trailblazers like Benazir Bhutto and Jane Goodall, reported from Nepal after an earthquake and was on the ground here at home when the devastating floods and tornadoes hit the region.

After taking on hard news as a reporter for years, Leanne found her niche in lifestyle.

Joel joined CTV Ottawa, then CJOH in 1984 as a summer student. He then worked at CTV Kitchener for a few years but found his way back to where it all started in 1988. He hosted Regional Contact ever since.

The pair signed off from CTV News Ottawa on Friday.

After the LRT's Pimisi Station was restricted on Canada Day, the Ottawa Police Service said the reason was partly due to the station's design.

In a lengthy statement Tuesday, OPS said, "The current design of Pimisi Station does not facilitate the efficient handling of substantial crowds. Pimisi Station, which is situated on a lengthy bridge, is lacking with alternative escape routes for emergencies."

This raised questions about the station's ability to handle Bluesfest crowds, in particular Shania Twain's opening night on Thursday. In 2022, westbound trains skipped Pimisi station to avoid crowding and travellers were asked to take buses to Tunney's Pasture and beyond.

The city of Ottawa and Bluesfest said the station would be fully operational for the festival.

Anecdotally, exiting Bluesfest was smooth Thursday night, but the city of Ottawa said it would not have any data on passenger volumes to provide to CTV News Ottawa until likely Monday. Shania Twain drew an estimated 30,000 people to LeBreton Flats.

Gatineau Police have arrested and charged a 27-year-old social media influencer from Quebec after he allegedly posted videos of fake crimes online in an effort to boost his following.

Police say Anthony Gagné was charged with attempted public mischief and appeared in court Wednesday.

According to police, an investigation began in May after they received a complaint that someone was driving around in a truck with "Free Candy" on it.

Police allege their investigation uncovered videos dating back to 2021 and evidence of Gagné simulating crimes in order to get visits from various police departments including the FBI and increase his popularity on social networks.

Police say despite visits from officers the videos continued.

Gatineau police executed a search warrant at Gagné's home on July 5 and seized a number of items including three cell phones, a computer, fake blood, a balaclava and a gas mask.

Several videos posted on TikTok show content with the title "trying to get police at my door."

A pink dinosaur statue that was taken from its place on Somerset Street last week was returned in the middle of the night, the local BIA says.

The statue, part of a pair, was taken early Friday according to surveillance footage shared by the Ottawa Chinatown BIA over the weekend. Three women were seen in the video climbing on the statue and carrying it away at 3:24 a.m. according to the video's timestamp.

On Monday, the BIA said it had identified one of the people captured on video and passed her name onto police.

Tuesday morning, it said the statue had been returned.

"At 2:28 a.m. today, three individuals returned the stolen statue, confirming our earlier intelligence," a social media post said. "The current condition of the statue is yet to be confirmed. Although we acknowledge their decision to return the statue, we strongly encourage these individuals to surrender themselves promptly."

The dinosaur was not the only statue affected by a spree of vandalism. Several other statues around Chinatown have been damaged or have disappeared.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa on Tuesday, the Ottawa Police Service said it is aware of the incidents.

Ontario Provincial Police gave a "piggyback ride" to a lost pig found along Highway 401 in Maitland, Ont., south of Ottawa.

In a pun-filled tweet, police said officers picked the little guy up before a "ham-bulance" needed to be called.

"He couldn’t say where he came from, must have ham-nesia," the tweet said.

A passing driver spotted the pig along the highway at around 7:20 a.m. Sunday, OPP Const. Dave Holmes tells CTV News Ottawa in an email.

The individual stuck around while two other officers, Provincial Constables Moore and Callighen, could attend with rope and a leash and keep it away from the busy highway.

Holmes originally said he and his family would be keeping the pig for now until a permanent owner could be found, but in an update posted to social media, police said the pig was "re-rescued" by a fellow OPP officer.