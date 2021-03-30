Joey Eau Claire case count grows as Calgary firm explores legal action

Calgary restaurants such as Joey Eau Claire are struggling as COVID case counts grow, including variants of concern.

Updated numbers from AHS show 55 cases of COVID from the outbreak at Joey Eau Claire, 37 of those were variants of concern.

Twenty-seven of the cases have since recovered.

According to AHS documents the location was first written up March 12 for not adequately screening or instructing staff on health precautions. The outbreak was declared the following day. According to AHS reports, the restaurant fixed the gaps by March 15.

On Tuesday Joey Restaurants issued a statement saying:

"At all times we have worked closely with Alberta Health Services (AHS) and followed AHS and Provincial health guidelines, directions and recommendations."

"Further, we mandated every employee get tested and confirm a negative test in order to return to work. We continue to work closely with AHS and appreciate their support."

Joey Crowfoot is also an outbreak location according to AHS with 15 cases, two of which have recovered.

Calgary law firm Guardian Law says it has been in touch with several Joey customers who say they contracted the serious virus at the downtown eatery.

"Some of them have become quite ill. Some of them have been hospitalized," said Clint Docken, partner at Guardian Law.

"We'll be looking at whether proper protocols were followed generally, and in additional whether there was proper contact tracing," Docken said.