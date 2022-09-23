Joey Moss School celebrates first annual Joey Moss Day

Students and professional athletes celebrated the legacy of Joey Moss on Friday at a school named in his honour.

The date was chosen for Moss’s birthday, Sept. 25.

Children from Kindergarten to Grade 7 learned about Moss and his contributions to the community through reading books and watching videos.

Members of the Edmonton Oilers and Elks also joined students for some outdoor activities at the celebration.

“The purpose of today is that our students really know about our namesake, have the opportunity to celebrate and honour his legacy,” said school principal Colleen Marshall.

“We’re really focused around acceptance and inclusion and creating a warm and welcoming environment where all children have a space and all children are celebrated.”

“Joey Moss was a hero to everyone, so it’s kind of like we’re going to walk in his footsteps being heroes and role models to everyone else at the school,” said Grade 7 student Rocky.

“I think he brought happiness to everyone around him, I think he was a real figure in Edmonton and all of Canada.”

Joey Moss School is a brand new school which opened to students at the beginning of the school year.

A grand opening event for the school is scheduled for November.