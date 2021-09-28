Joey Moss statue unveiled in Oilers' locker room

A tribute to beloved Edmonton sports figure Joey Moss was unveiled at Rogers Place on Tuesday.

A bust of the Edmonton Oilers' late locker room attendant was mounted in his team's dressing room.

The statue depicts Moss holding out his hand for high-fives, just like he did so many times in life.

"To have a little statue there is a great reminder for us as players and the staff," Oilers' captain Connor McDavid told reporters on Tuesday.

"Everyone on the staff was so close to him as well. The whole city misses him. We certainly miss him as players and today's a special day to unveil that statue."

Moss had been a fixture in the Oilers organization since 1984 until he died in October of last year.