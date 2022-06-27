Jogger finds 'significant amount' of cash in Nanaimo, turns it over to RCMP

Nanaimo RCMP are thanking a Good Samaritan for handing over a "significant amount of money" that he found it in the north end of the city about three weeks ago.

Mounties say the man found the Canadian cash when out for a morning run around 7:30 a.m.

While jogging, he saw what looked like a wad of cash on the sidewalk, then found even more bills "strewn about," according to RCMP.

The man collected the money but didn't see an envelope in the area. The cash also appeared to be folded in half, police say.

After returning home, the jogger contacted police who are now holding onto the cash for safekeeping.

"Our Good Samaritan was quite shocked by the amount of cash there was and just hopes that the owner can be found and gets reunited with their money," said Const. Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP in a statement Monday.

Police say the total amount of money is somewhere between $200 and $2,000.

"If you recently lost a significant amount of money, give us a call at 250-754-2345, and quote file #2022-19186," said the Nanaimo RCMP on Monday.