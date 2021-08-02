John Cleese asks for place to stay in Huntsville, Ont., after Airbnb mishap

Several people have offered up their homes and cottages in Huntsville, Ont., to famous actor John Cleese, after an Airbnb mishap left him without a place to stay while filming a movie in the area.

Cleese, an actor perhaps best known as the co-founder of the comedy group ‘Monty Python,’ tweeted on Monday that his Airbnb in Huntsville had been rented to another person, even though he said the company had already taken his money.

“Does anyone in Huntsville, Ontario have a nice place I can rent to live in while I make a film,” Cleese tweeted. “Airbnb took our money but now say they've given our house to someone else.”

Since sending the tweet, several people have responded offering up their cottages and lake houses for rent during filming.

“Great rate for you,” Jeanette Grant tweeted. “Only requires one bit of Basil. Manuel and I promise not to mention the war,” referring to his classic television show “Fawlty Towers.”

Meanwhile, another Twitter user suggested: “Come and stay here John I promise not to quote Python stuff.”

In an email to CTVNews.ca, a spokesperson for Airbnb said the company is trying to reach Cleese for more information, but has not been able to contact him. In a response to Cleese’s tweet, Airbnb apologized.

It is not clear which movie Cleese is filming in the area, though according to IMDB he is currently in pre-production of “Cut the Painter,” where he stars as Harry, a man living in a small Canadian town who takes in a former writing partner with a terminal illness.

