John Daly, Fred Couples headline Calgary's Shaw Charity Classic field

The 10th anniversary of the Shaw Charity Classic will bring a trio of major winners to Calgary this August.

John Daly, Fred Couples and Padraig Harrington have been added to this year's field of 78 at the Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club, the lone PGA TOUR Champions stop in Canada.

"(They) are three of a handful of players in professional golf who are needle movers," said Sean Van Kesteren, Shaw Charity Classic executive director. "Sport is entertainment, and these guys are exactly who fans of any sporting event want to come out and see. They are extremely talented. They still hit the ball a mile, and are colourful characters who are sure to entertain both with their play and while interacting with our loyal fan base."

Couples, the 2014 Shaw Charity Classic champion, is excited to return to Alberta.

"Calgary has been a very enjoyable place for me. I have always said, as long as I’m healthy I plan on coming here every year," said Couples, who has 13 victories on golf's senior circuit. "The people at Shaw are incredible. The crowds are huge. The course is always in great shape,and I feel like I play it well. There is nothing more a player could ask for. I look forward to getting back and participating during this special year for the tournament."

Daly, a two-time major winner, will have a familiar face carrying his bag as his son 'Little John,' an NCAA golfer at the University of Arkansas, will serve as his caddy.

"I’ve always said I’ve got the greatest fans in the world, and Calgary is no different. No matter what, through thick and thin, they’ve always stuck by me," said Daly in a statement. "This tournament always has huge galleries. There is nothing better than getting it going and having the fans get loud and crazy. That’s just the way I like them so I’m looking forward to getting up to Canada with Little John, and hopefully give the fans something to get loud about."

Ireland's Harrington, who has three major titles and is the top rookie on the PGA TOUR Champions, will be looking to add to his trophy case in Calgary.

The Shaw Charity Classic tournament runs Aug. 5 – 7.