John Gregory, Riders head coach for 1989 Grey Cup, dead at 84

John Gregory, former head coach of the Saskatchewan Roughriders, who led the green and white to the 1989 Grey Cup, has died. He was 84.

“He will be remembered as an incredible coach and even better person,” the Rider’s tweeted on Monday.

Gregory, originally from Webster City, Iowa, migrated to the Canadian Football League following a coaching career in the U.S.

Gregory served as an offensive coordinator for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers from 1983 – 86 before moving to the Saskatchewan Roughriders later in 1986.

The Riders would be led by Gregory as head coach for the next five seasons until he was fired in 1991 after a 1-6 season start and replaced by Don Matthews. Gregory left the Riders with a 35-43-1 record.

In loving memory of Coach Gregory. pic.twitter.com/5Ekc0eJKkY

The 1989 Grey Cup, heralded as one of the most exciting games in CFL history, was a highlight of Gregory’s tenure in Saskatchewan.

The team went into the final with a 9-9 record on the season and managed to beat the 12-6 Hamilton Tiger-Cats 43-40 with a late field goal from Dave Ridgeway.

The win marked Saskatchewan’s second-ever Grey Cup win and its first appearance in 11 years.

An athlete never forgets that coach that believes in them, then backs them when their confidence is at an all time low. RIP coach Gregory and thank you! https://t.co/qWrYyKz1Za

Following his time with the Riders, Gregory was hired by the Tiger-Cats, and spent three seasons with the team.

In 1995, Gregory was named the first head coach of the Iowa Barnstormers, part of the Indoor Football League (IFL), based in Des Moines, Iowa.

Memorial services for Gregory are set to be held on Jan. 31 in Gastonia, N.C. according to the Barnstormers.

The team said donations in Gregory's name can be sent to everykidsport.org or kidsportcanada.ca in lieu of flowers.

We are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of legendary Iowa Barnstormers Head Coach John Gregory. John Gregory was a huge part of the Barnstormers organization, laying the foundation for Barnstormers football. Please read: https://t.co/7OcLqSVHQw pic.twitter.com/GnB2rxZZul