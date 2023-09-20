iHeartRadio

John Grisham, George R.R. Martin and more authors sue OpenAI for copyright infringement


image.jpg
John Grisham, Jodi Picoult and George R.R. Martin are among 17 authors suing OpenAI for "systematic theft on a mass scale," the latest in a wave of legal action by writers concerned that artificial intelligence programs are using their copyrighted works without permission.
12