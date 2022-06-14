John Horgan's popularity takes a hit: Angus Reid poll

A new poll shows Premier John Horgan's approval rating is dipping, as affordability, a family doctor shortage and controversy over a museum project dominate B.C. politics.

The Angus Reid Institute does the survey several times a year and tracks how respondents view their premier's performance.

Of those surveyed in British Columbia, 48 per cent said they approved of Horgan as premier. That's down seven per cent from January, and is the lowest approval since before the pandemic.

Shachi Kurl, President of the institute said part of the reason why may be that the honeymoon period enjoyed by new governments is over.

"The pandemic is starting to peter out in terms of a sense of urgency," she told CTV News. "What is top of mind cost of living and we have a new opposition leader in Kevin Falcon who's really been bringing the fight to the Horgan government."

Almost on cue, the BC Liberals released an attack ad Tuesday, painting Horgan as out of touch because as gas, rent, and groceries go up, his government approved an $800 million museum redevelopment. The Opposition maintains that is not a good look.

Kurl believed it could be a factor in the approval ratings.

"The museum issue did come out of left field, and we're seeing a slide in approval," she added.

Amongst all premiers, Horgan is the third most popular. Still, he faces a number of pressing issues.

The lack of family doctors is another issue plaguing the premier. The lack of primary care for one million people in this province has prompted numerous campaigns, a protest at the legislature and even more fodder for the Opposition.

In Langford, the premier's riding, the lone urgent and primary care centre was at capacity Tuesday afternoon.

Sari Alesh, a Victoria resident, drove there, hoping to see a doctor but was turned away.

"Gas is very expensive. I drove like 35 minutes just to arrive at the door (where) they said we're not taking any more," he told CTV News.

Camille Currie started B.C. Healthcare Matters to advocate for more family doctors after losing hers in January. She's not surprised Horgan's approval rating is down.

"People are tired of standing outside of urgent care centres and are appalled at reports that these centres can't be staffed properly," she said in an interview.

While Horgan waits to see if he can turn his approval rating around, Alesh turned around to go home. He said he hoped to find another clinic to wait at tomorrow.