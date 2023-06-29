John McGivney Children's Centre benefits from McHappy Day

The John McGivney Children's Centre has more money for its summer camp program and a new outdoor learning space — thanks to the McHappy day fundraiser.

Across Windsor-Essex and Tilburty, $53,000 was raised for Camp Mcgivney, which is summer camps specifically designed for kids with physical disabilities that prevent them from attending a community camp.

This is the third time the John McGivney Children's Centre has received proceeds from McHappy Day.

The total to date is more than $115,000.