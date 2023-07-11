John McGivney Children’s Centre receives $90,000 grant from the Solcz Family Foundation

The John McGivney Children’s Centre (JMCC) has received a $90,000 grant from the Solcz Family Foundation for its new Family Support Fund.

Wheelchairs, walkers, hearing aids, and splints are just some of the items the organization will be able to help parents purchase.

The centre helps more than 3,000 children and youth in Windsor and Essex County each year with rehabilitation and support services for physical, neurological, and developmental needs.

The grant money is being used to create a family support fund. This fund helps pay for out-of-pocket and unexpected expenses for families that aren't covered by government funding or insurance – such as travel and meal costs when commuting to out-of-town hospital visits.

In addition, the fund help families pay for and find appropriate recreational programs that will help their children, challenge them, and help build confidence.

Jennifer Jovanovski, director of Client Services at JMCC, is thankful for the generous grant from the Solcz Family Foundation and pleased that the money will help offset considerable costs for families. For example, some special needs wheelchairs can cost tens of thousands of dollars.

"We know that for families with children with disabilities, it can cost up to four times more than raising a child without a disability,” said Jovanovski. “And, sometimes those costs are medication costs, travel to out-of-town appointments like I mentioned. It's just those little things that this fund will help support our families with."