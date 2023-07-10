John Paddock announces retirement, Alan Millar to take over as Pats' general manager

The Regina Pats announced a major shakeup to its hockey operations department on Monday, with John Paddock announcing that he will be retiring after nine seasons with the team and 39 seasons split between professional and junior hockey.

Former Moose Jaw Warriors general manager Alan Millar will take over as the team’s vice president of hockey operations and general manager.

Paddock, who joined the franchise in 2014, leaves the Pats as the franchise’s second-most-winningest coach with 209 regular season victories.

He also helped lead the Pats to the Western Hockey League (WHL) final in 2017 and the Memorial Cup final in 2018.

Paddock was also named the WHL’s coach of the year in 2015 and 2017 and was named the league’s executive of the year in 2017.

The team said Paddock will be a senior advisor for them moving forward.

Millar was director of hockey operations for the Moose Jaw Warriors for two seasons and was the team’s general manager from 2010 until 2021, where he compiled 270 wins.

“Millar began his front-office career with the Toronto Maple Leafs AHL affiliate, the Newmarket Saints. He then spent two years as the assistant GM of the OHL’s Guelph Storm, before joining the Calgary Flames AHL affiliate, the Saint John Flames from 1993-97 as director of operation,” the Pats said in a release.

“Millar returned to Guelph as the GM of the Storm from 1997-2003, winning an OHL Championship with the Storm in 1998. Millar then served as the director of hockey operations of the Toronto St. Michael’s Majors in 2003-2004 and was the GM of the Sarnia Sting from 2004-2009,” the release also said.

Most recently Millar served as director of player personnel within Hockey Canada’s Program of Excellence, where he selected the rosters and managed Canada’s National U18 teams and National Junior teams, from 2021-2023.

A new head coach for the team was not announced on Monday but the Pats said they would provide more updates about its hockey operations department in the coming days.

