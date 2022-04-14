John Ware Building redevelopment at SAIT to increase student capacity

SAIT’s president and CEO says the $41 million in funding they're receiving from the provincial government will help them take their programming and student experience "to the next level.”

The money, announced in the Budget 2022, will go toward the redevelopment of the John Ware Building and will be provided over the course of three years.

On Thursday, officials released further details on the redevelopment, saying modernizations to the building will help support SAIT's culinary arts program and will increase student capacity by 150 people.

“Projects that expand student capacity and learning environments contribute to a strong foundation for all post-secondary students," said Demetrios Nicolaides, minister of advanced education, in a news release.

"The renewal of SAIT’s John Ware Building creates new opportunities for students, improves access to programs and increases the functionality and utilization of learning spaces, all of which is critical for student success.”

In addition, the province says upgrades to the building’s mechanical and electrical equipment will better support education needs while improving efficiency and reducing environmental impact.

“Our province’s investment in SAIT enables us to further enhance our learning space to match the quality of education we provide our students in the hospitality and tourism sector, which is vital to the Alberta economy," said David Ross, SAIT president and CEO.